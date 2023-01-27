Live Streaming, India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch IND VS NZ T20 Live On TV And Online

After clinching the ODI series 3-0, Hardik Pandya-led India will take on New Zealand in the T20I series. Check out the live streaming details of the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand.

By JE Sports Desk
Fri, 27 Jan 2023 03:24 PM IST
Minute Read
Live Streaming, India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch IND VS NZ T20 Live On TV And Online

India T20I skipper Hardik Pandya will look to replicate the success of ODI captain Rohit Sharma in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand. Rohit-led side swept New Zealand 3-0 in the ODI series and claimed the No. 1 spot in the ICC team rankings.

In November 2022 after the T20 World Cup in Australia, Hardik was appointed captain of the T20I side for the 3-match series against Kiwis. India won the series 1-0 after winning the second T20I as the first match got abandoned and the last T20I was tied.

Now in home conditions, India have a chance to complete the T20I whitewash against New Zealand.

Check the live streaming details of IND vs NZ 1st T20I:

When will the first T20I between India and New Zealand take place?

The first T20I between India and New Zealand will take place on Friday, January 27.

Where will the first T20I between India and New Zealand take place?

The first T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Also Read
IND vs NZ: Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out Of T20I Series
IND vs NZ: Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out Of T20I Series

What time is toss in the first T20I between India and New Zealand?

The first T20I between India and New Zealand will start at 6:30 PM IST. The match will start at 7 PM IST.

How can I watch the first T20I between India and New Zealand?

The first T20I between India and New Zealand will be shown live on the Star Sports Network. You can also live stream the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Squads:

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw.

Also Read
Ben Stokes Named ICC Men's Test Cricketer Of The Year 2022
Ben Stokes Named ICC Men's Test Cricketer Of The Year 2022

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rippon, Dane Cleaver, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.