Ranchi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Friday won the toss against Tim Southee's New Zealand in second T20I which is being played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. After winning the toss, Rohit said that India would bowl again due to the dew factor, adding that Harshal Patel would make his debut in the game.

India would look to clinch the three-match T20I series. They are 1-0 up in the series after they won the first T20I against the Kiwis, thanks to a superlative display by their top-order and controlled bowling at the back-end, ending their seven-match losing streak against the Black Caps across formats.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the second T20I between India and New Zealand at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi:

19:48 hours: New Zealand loses second wicket at 80 runs as Axar Patel gets MS Chapmann. Axar has now earned his first T20I wicket since 2017. NZ: 84-2 after 10 overs.

19:40 hours: New Zealand goes past 70 runs after losing one wicket. Chapman 15 runs (11 deliveries); Mitchell 26 runs (21 deliveries). After 8 overs, NZ: 73-1

19:25 hours: New Zealand scores past fifty after losing one wicket. Deepak Chahar claims Martin Guptill's wicket. Guptill goes past Virat Kohli's record for most T20I runs. Guptill achieved the feat in his 111th T20I, going past Kohli's 3,227 runs in the shortest format of the game. NZ: 56-1 after 5 overs.

19:00 hours: Match begins! Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell have started the innings for New Zealand. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, meanwhile, bowled the first over for India.

18:55 hours: Felt good (bowling well in the first T20I). Always feels good to take wickets. Good to be in rhythm. I have been bowling a lot lately. When I went back for two days I bowled there as well because I didn't want to lose the rhythm. I didn't play for a while, played only one match in the World Cup. So I wanted to ensure I kept bowling, says Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

18:53 hours: We got to knockout stage in the T20 World Cup, so that was good. The other night we were just a little short of where we wanted to be with the bat. It's all about contributing to the team and doing whatever I can to get us to win. I contributed a bit with the bat in the T20 World Cup and took it very deep against Scotland. I just want to go out tonight and do the same things that I have been doing. There is no guarantee in T20 cricket, says Martin Guptill.

18:50 hours: Here's a look at the playing XI of both sides:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar and Harshal Patel.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (w), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Adam Milne and Trent Boult.

18:38 hours: We would have bowled first, taking the dew into consideration. It's always about trying to improve. We have to focus on the positives. We'll have to deal with the dew, and find a way to put up a good performance. We have three changes, says Tim Southee.

18:34 hours: We are going to field first. We have seen it here, it's a nice option to go with. Considering the dew factor, it's good to chase in Ranchi. It was a good effort from the boys. It was a good learning for them as they finished the game, it was a good positive to have from that game. The game is such that you need some energy and experience. We have youngsters who want to express themselves, it's a good setup, it's important moving forward. We have one change, Harshal comes in for Siraj, says Rohit Sharma.

18:30 hours: Just In: India have won the toss and have opted to field.

18:25 hours: Probable playing XI of both sides:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar and Mohammad Siraj or Avesh Khan.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Todd Astle or Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson or Adam Milne and Trent Boult.

18:20 hours: Here's a look at the full squad of both teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel and Mohammad Siraj.

New Zealand: Tim Southee (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert and Ish Sodhi.

18:10 hours: Match will begin at 7 pm.

18:05 hours: Toss will take place at 6.30 pm.

18:00 hours: The second match between the Men in Blue and the Black Caps will begin at 7 am.

