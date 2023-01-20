Live Streaming, India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch IND vs NZ Match Live on TV And Online

India will eye a series win when they take on New Zealand in the 2nd ODI on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

Live Streaming India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma-led India faced a tough battle against Kiwis in the opening encounter of the three-match series to go 1-0 up in Hyderabad. The trailing side and runners-up of the 2019 ODI World Cup will look to comeback stronger in the second clash in Raipur, which is set to host its first international game on Saturday.

Meanwhile, India will hope for better results from their middle-order which failed to score big runs in the first ODI. Shubman Gill's double century was the highlight of the match while Mohammed Siraj (4-46) was the standout performer among the bowlers.

For visitors, all-rounder Michael Bracewell's valiant 140-run knock went in vain but his innings reduced the defeat margin to 12 runs after reeling at 131/6 in 28.4 overs.

New Zealand will eye a series-leveling win while India look to clinch the series with an unassailable lead in Raipur ODI.

Here are the live-streaming details of IND vs NZ 2nd ODI:

When will India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI be played?

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI will be played on Saturday, January 21.

When will India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI begin?

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI will begin at 01:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI be held?

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI will be held at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI live telecast?

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI will be telecast live on Star Sports network.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI live streaming?

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar app.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Doug Bracewell.