India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Score: Kuldeep Yadav Removes Glenn Phillips, New Zealand Go Three Down

08:02 PM
Live Score Updates, IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Kuldeep strikes
Kuldeep Yadav gives India the much-awaited wicket and broke the partnership between Glenn Phillips and Devon Conway. Phillips departs after scoring 17. New Zealand 104/3 after 13 overs.
07:53 PM
Live Score Updates, IND vs NZ 1st T20I: WATCH Sundar's full-stretch catch
Sundar gave it all to catch the ball off his own bowling. Take a look:
WHAT. A. CATCH @Sundarwashi5 dives to his right and takes a stunning catch off his own bowling #TeamIndia | #INDvNZ— BCCI (@BCCI) January 27, 2023
Live - https://t.co/9Nlw3mU634 #INDvNZ @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/8BBdFWtuEu
07:51 PM
Live Score Updates, IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Crowd favourite Dhoni in attendance
Crowd chants Dhoni, Dhoni in rhythm as camera pans towards former skipper MS Dhoni, who is watching the match from the stands.
GOAT Dhoni is here in Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/XnaRVBGbWH— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 27, 2023
07:45 PM
Live Score Updates, IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Umran Malik leaks too many
Speedster Umran Malik went for too many runs in his opening over as Conway struck him for back-to-back fours and also a six as he accumulated 16 from the over. New Zealand 70/2 after 8 overs.
07:32 PM
Live Score Updates, IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Another wicket for Sundar
WOW! What an electric effort from Washington Sundar to grab a catch on a follow-through. Mark Chapman walks back to the pavilion on a duck. New Zealand 47/2 after 6 overs.
07:26 PM
Live Score Updates, IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Finn Allen OUT
Finn Allen departs after scoring 35 off 23 balls. Washington Sundar scalps the first wicket for India. New Zealand 43/1 after 4.2 overs.
07:23 PM
Live Score Updates, IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Sundar Into the attack
Skipper Hardik bring Washing Sundar into the attack for the third over to bring down the soaring run rate. Sundar lives up to the task and gave just three from the over. New Zealand 26/0 after three overs.
07:19 PM
Live Score Updates, IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Another good over for NZ
Devon Conway to joined the scoring for New Zealand. Conway and Allen struck one boundary each to accumulate 11 from Arshdeep Singh's over. New Zealand 23/0 after two overs.
07:14 PM
Live Score Updates, IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Finn Allen Show...
New Zealand opener Finn Allen is giving the perfect start to his side as he hit two fours off Hardik Pandya's opening over. New Zealand 12/0 after first over.
06:41 PM
Live Score Updates, IND vs NZ 1st T20I: NZ 11
New Zealand playing 11: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.
06:39 PM
Live Score Updates, IND vs NZ 1st T20I: NO place for Prithvi Shaw
India playing 11: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.
06:33 PM
Live Score Updates, IND vs NZ 1st T20I: INDIA To Bowl
India skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl.
06:30 PM
Live Score Updates, IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Local boy Ishan leading the huddle ahead of match
Who will be knowing this pitch better than Ranchi lad Ishan Kishan.
Ishan Kishan leads the huddle talk in Ranchi— BCCI (@BCCI) January 27, 2023
Toss coming up shortly.#INDvNZ @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/HQGDSk9vtp
06:07 PM
Live Score Updates, IND vs NZ 1st T20I:
Hello and welcome to JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi for the 1st T20I against New Zealand.#INDvNZ @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/WzmMgVu7Py— BCCI (@BCCI) January 27, 2023
06:06 PM
Live Score Updates, IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Ranchi to host 1st match of the series
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first T20I between India and New Zealand from JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Stay tuned for all the live action and latest updates!
India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Score: Kuldeep Yadav Removes Glenn Phillips, New Zealand Go Three Down
Ankit Bisht
Fri, 27 Jan 2023 08:02 PM IST
India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Score Updates: India won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand in the first T20I at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday.
Teams:
India playing 11: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.
New Zealand playing 11: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.
27 January 2023