India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Match Live Online And On TV

India and New Zealand will clash in the third and final T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday. Earlier, the first match was washed away due to rain in Wellington. Later in the second clash, owing to Suryakumar Yadav's magnificent performance, they defeated New Zealand by 65 runs to take an unassailable lead in the series.

Meanwhile, in the third ODI India would look to continue their winning streak to sweep the series while New Zealand will be eyeing an opportunity to redeem themselves in the bilateral series. In this series, Hardik Pandya has been given the responsibility to captain the T20 while Shikhar Dhawan will lead the team in ODIs.

When will India vs New Zealand match be played?

The India vs New Zealand match will be played on Tuesday, November 21.

Where will India vs New Zealand match be played?

India vs New Zealand match will be played at McLean Park, Australia

What time will India vs New Zealand match start?

India vs New Zealand match will start at 12:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 11:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand match?

India vs New Zealand, the 3rd T20I match will be streamed live on Prime Video.

Squads:

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi