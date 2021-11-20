Kolkata | Jagran Sports Desk: After sealing the series at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, Rohit Sharma-led Team India would look to clean-sweep a 'confused' New Zealand led by Tim Southee in the third and final T20I on Sunday at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It is expected that the Indian team might try new combinations and try out the reserve bench players.

It is expected that India might rest a few players and give chances to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Avesh Khan and Ishan Kishan. Yuzvendra Chahal, who had missed a spot in the squad of the recently concluded T20I World Cup, might also get a game in place of Axar Patel or Ravichandran Ashwin.

Here's everything you need to know about the pitch report and weather forecast at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata:

Pitch report:

The average score in the last seven T20Is in Kolkata is just 142 and thus Sunday's game could be another low-scoring encounter. It is expected that the dew might once again play a crucial role and thus the team winning the toss might opt to bowl first.

Weather forecast:

It is expected that the temperature would hover around 22 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius with a 10 per cent precipitation. Humidity will be around 63 per cent while the wind speed would be 10 km per hour. The rain Gods will likely stay in Kolkata on Sunday.

Where and How to watch the third T20I between India and New Zealand?

You can watch the third T20I between India and New Zealand on Sunday on Star Sports and Doordarshan. You can also live stream the match at Disney + Hotstar. Besides, you will get all the LIVE Updates of the match at english.jagran.com.

At what time will the third T20I between India and New Zealand begin?

The toss will take place at 6.30 pm on Sunday. The match, on the other hand, will begin at 7 pm.

