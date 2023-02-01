India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs NZ Match Live On TV And Online

India's refurbished top order with the likes Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathi will look to put up impactful knocks as India face New Zealand in the series decider at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

It would be fair to say the trio of Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathi has not made their opportunities count in the absence of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and K L Rahul.

After the game on Wednesday, India don't play a T20I for a long time, leaving the younger crop to make a statement before the focus shifts to the five-day format.

Here are the live-streaming details of the match:

When will India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match be played?

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will be played on Wednesday, February 1.

Where will India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match be played?

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will be played at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

At what time will India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match start?

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match?

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will be broadcast live on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2HD, Star Sports Select 2SD.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match?

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. It will also be streamed live on the watch.hockey app and website.

Squads:

India Squad: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Umran Malik

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Rippon, Dane Cleaver, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister