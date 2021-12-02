New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: After the first thriller test of Kanpur, India will play their second and the last test of the two-match series with New Zealand in Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium from December 3, 2021.

On day 5 of the first match, India had declared early knowing the surface will help spin but New Zealand batters stood strong and prevented India to take any lead and they managed to escape a loss by drawing the first test.

The second test will mark the return of skipper Virat Kohli to the side and make some fans happy. But it will also make the management to take some interesting decisions on Shreyas Iyer's position and Ajinkya Rahane's batting form.

Currently, New Zealand are currently the number one team in ICC test ranking while India is only second to them, both the teams will aim at winning the second test, one to maintain their spot and register a series for the first time on Indian soil while another to jump higher on the table and win the whole series.

Here, is everything from the Pitch report to the weather forecast for the second Test between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai:

Ind vs NZ 2nd Test Match Details:

India will play the second test against New Zealand from December 3rd to 5th. The match will start at 9:30 am and will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Pitch Report:

Wankhede will host a test after 5 years, but keeping other format games in mind, the pitch in Mumbai is a batting-friendly surface, while it may provide support for the spinners also. Winning toss and batting first is a playable option here.

Weather Forecast:

It is expected for the temperature to hover around 28 degrees Celcius with 71 percent humidity and about 20 percent precipitation. It will be hazy day on Friday, and it may also rain a little.

Full squad of both sides:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Latham, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Will Somerville, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner.

Posted By: Ashita Singh