New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Following a nail-biting thriller in Kanpur, the focus would now shift to the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai where India and New Zealand are set to face each other for the second Test of the two-match series that would begin from December 3.

New Zealand had miraculously escaped a defeat in the first Test at Kanpur after debutant Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel survived a spin barrage from Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, leaving Indian fans disappointed.

However, Virat Kohli's return to the team would bring a smile to the faces of the fans, but that would leave the team management in a dilemma. Shreyas Iyer had played in place of Kohli in the first Test, scoring a fifty and a hundred that would make it difficult for the team management to drop him.

Now, the spotlight is on Ajinkya Rahane as he has been badly struggling with form this year that might force the selectors to drop him out of the playing XI. The second cause of concern is Cheteshwar Pujara, who has time and again forgotten that cricket is not merely about survival. Every Test at home or abroad, every bowling attack - formidable or run of the mill - has been putting him in a spot.

So as the Indian team management ponder upon the selection dilemma, we at Jagran English are here with our dream 11 and probable playing XI of both sides for the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai:

Dream 11:

Tom Latham, Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson.

Probable playing XI of both sides:

India: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel and William Somerville.

Full squad of both sides:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Will Somerville, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma