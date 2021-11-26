Kanpur/New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: New Zealand openers Will Young and Tom Latham registered half-centuries as visitors dominated Day 2 of the ongoing first Test match against Team India at Kanpur’s Green Park stadium on Friday. Meanwhile, continuing the trend of Mumbai batters securing centuries on the debut, Shreyas Iyer hit his maiden ton before New Zealand bundled India out for 345.

Shreyas Iyer became the 16th Indian to score a hundred on Test debut and second after the great Gundappa Vishwanath to reach the milestone at Kanpur’s Green Park ground after 52 years.

At stumps on Day 2, New Zealand’s scorecard read 129/0 with Young (75*) and Latham (50*) managing to remain unbeaten at the crease.

India currently has the lead of 216 runs over New Zealand.

Resuming the third session of Day 2 from 72/0, the Kiwis continued their domination over the Indian bowlers and Young brought up his half-century in the 28th over while Latham reached the 50-run mark in the 55th over.

Young and Latham, however, managed to mostly neutralize the hosts' bowling.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand bundled India out for 345 in the first innings. India had started the day on 258 for four losses. The hosts ended the opening session at 339/8 with Ashwin and Umesh Yadav unbeaten on 38 and 4 respectively.

However, New Zealand bowlers didn't waste any time in wrapping up the tail as Ajaz Patel dismissed Ashwin and Ishant Sharma to bundle India out for 345 at the Green Park Stadium. For New Zealand, Tim Southee remained the best performer with ball with his five-wicket haul while Kyle Jamieson picked three wickets.

Brief Scores: India - 345/10 (Shreyas Iyer 105, Ravindra Jadeja 50; Tim Southee 5-69)

New Zealand - 129/0 (Will Young 75*, Tom Latham 50*; Ravichandran Ashwin 0-38)

