Live Streaming, India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: When And Where To Watch IND vs NZ Match Live On TV And Online

Indian players posing with trophy after sweeping the ODI series 3-0 against Sri Lanka. (Photo: ANI)

Live Streaming India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 1st ODI: After a 3-0 ODI clean sweep over Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma-led India will eye another home series triumphant in the upcoming 50-over series against New Zealand.

India will host New Zealand for three ODIs followed by as many T20Is, commencing on Wednesday.

Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the series due to a back injury. Rajat Patidar has replaced Iyer in the ODI squad. In absence of KL Rahul and Axar Patel, KS Bharat and Washington Sundar have a chance to leave their mark to cement their place in the important ODI year.

Meanwhile, New Zealand have arrived in India after clinching the historic ODI series 2-1 against Pakistan last week. The Kiwis will be without their regular skipper Kane Williamson for India series as Tom Lathan will lead the side in ODIs.

Here are the live-streaming details of IND vs NZ 1st ODI:

When will India vs New Zealand 1st ODI be played?

IND vs NZ 1st ODI will be played on Wednesday, January 18.

When will India vs New Zealand 1st ODI begin?

IND vs NZ 1st ODI will begin at 01:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs New Zealand 1st ODI be held?

IND vs NZ 1st ODI will be held at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live telecast?

IND vs NZ 1st ODI will be telecast live on Star Sports network.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live streaming?

IND vs NZ 1st ODI live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar app.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi.