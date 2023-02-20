India vs Ireland Women's T20 World Cup 2023, LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch IN-W vs IR-W Match Live On TV And Online

Their victory run halted by England, India will be looking forward to bouncing back in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup when they take on Ireland in their next game.

India know a win will go a long way to ensuring their tournament continues into the semifinals.

Despite England slipping to 29 for three at the start of their innings thanks to the superb bowling of Renuka Thakur, who took five for 15, India could not stop them from putting up a defendable score. In reply, India were unable to chase down 152.

However, India will certainly look to make amends in the upcoming match.

Here are the live-streaming details of the match:

When will India vs Ireland Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match be played?

India vs Ireland Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match will be played on Monday, 20 February.

Where will India vs Ireland Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match be played?

India vs Ireland Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match will be played at St. George's Park, Gqeberha.

At what time will India vs Ireland Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match start?

India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match will start at 6 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match?

India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2023 warm-up match might be broadcasted live on Star Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2023 warm-up match?

India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2023 warm-up match might be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and ICC.tv on all streams.

Squads:

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Devika Vaidya, Harleen Deol, Anjali Sarvani, Yastika Bhatia

Ireland Women Squad: Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Laura Delany(c), Arlene Kelly, Mary Waldron(w), Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire, Georgina Dempsey, Rachel Delaney, Sophie MacMahon, Shauna Kavanagh