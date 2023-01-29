India vs England Women's U19 T20 WC Final, LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch INDW vs ENGW Match Live On TV And Online

When word spread about the inaugural Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup to be held in South Africa in January 2023, many in the cricketing ecosystem were extremely excited about the first-of-its-kind tournament giving a stage for young players to showcase their talent and chase their dreams of playing at the international level.

In the current era in which the visibility of women's cricket has seen swift growth, the tournament has done its job of putting the future stars of the game in the spotlight. Now, after two weeks of action that has seen 16 teams participate in the competition, it is set up for an exciting finale with Sunday's title between India and England to be held in the JB Marks Oval at Potchefstroom on Sunday.

Here are the live-streaming details of the match:

When will India vs England Women's U19 T20 World Cup Final match be played?

India vs England Women's U19 T20 World Cup Final match will be played on Sunday, January 29.

Where will India vs England Women's U19 T20 World Cup Final match be played?

India vs England Women's U19 T20 World Cup Final match will be played at the JB Marks Oval at Potchefstroom

At what time will India vs England Women's U19 T20 World Cup Final match start?

India vs England Women's U19 T20 World Cup Final will start at 5:15 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England Women's U19 T20 World Cup Final?

India vs England Women's U19 T20 World Cup Final will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs Wales, 2023 Hockey World Cup match?

India vs England Women's U19 T20 World Cup Final will be streamed live on Fancode App and website.