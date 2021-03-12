India vs England: Skipper Virat Kohli revealed that Rohit has been rested for the first two T20Is to give Shikhar Dhawan a chance.

Ahmedabad | Jagran Sports Desk: Fans were left puzzled on Friday after the Indian team didn't play vice-captain Rohit Sharma for the first T20I against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

While several fans were wondering whether the Indian vice-captain has been dropped, skipper Virat Kohli revealed that Rohit has been rested for the first two T20Is to give Shikhar Dhawan a chance.

"The next few months will be important from a team environment. Rohit is resting for the first couple of games," Kohli said during the toss.

Interestingly, Kohli on Thursday had said that KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will be the team's first-choice openers for the T20I series against, adding that Shikhar Dhawan will have to wait for his chances.

During a virtual conference, Kohli had said that Rohit and Rahul have been doing well for the Indian team at the top but had backed Dhawan as the reserve opener for the Men in Blue.

"In a situation, Rohit takes rest and KL has a niggle or something, Shikhi (Dhawan's nickname in team) obviously comes in as the third opener but the starting composition, Rohit and Rahul will be the ones who will start," Kohli had said.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar and all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Friday returned to the limited overs team after recovering from their respective injures.

India will be high on confidence after thrashing England 3-1 in the four-match Test series and would look to continue their form in the five-match T20I series to prepare for the upcoming World Cup.

Here's the complete squads of both sides for the T20I series:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia and Ishan Kishan (reserve wicket-keeper).

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Joss Buttler (wicket-keeper), Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings (reserve wicket-keeper), Jonny Bairstow (reserve wicket-keeper) and Jofra Archer.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma