New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Youngsters Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal have taken everybody by storm with their performances in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. The two youngsters have looked in great touch, scoring four hundred each in the series.

Shaw and Padikkal's impressive performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy have impressed several cricket pundits and fans who believe that the two youngsters should be given a chance in the Indian team for the upcoming one-day international (ODI) series against England.

However, it looks like the two will have to wait a little longer as the Indian team management is not keen on selecting Padikkal and Shaw for the ODI series against England.

A senior Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) official has said that Shaw and Padikkal will have to wait for their chance as neither skipper Virat Kohli nor his deputy Rohit Sharma has opted for rest owing to the upcoming T20I World Cup.

"There aren't many surprises as we prepare for World T20," the BCCI official told news agency PTI. "They have done exceedingly well but will have to wait for their turn," the official added.

Shaw had last played for India in December last year. He, however, was dropped after just one game due to his failures with the bat. Padikkal, on the other hand, is yet to make his international debut. The 20-year-old caught the limelight for his impressive performances for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Meanwhile, the five-match T20I series between India and England is underway. The Men in Blue had lost the first T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad but had won the four-match Test series against the Three Lions 3-1.

T20I squads of both sides:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia and Ishan Kishan (reserve wicket-keeper).

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Joss Buttler (wicket-keeper), Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings (reserve wicket-keeper), Jonny Bairstow (reserve wicket-keeper) and Jofra Archer.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma