India vs England: While experts were questioning the team selection, a video went viral on social media in which Mohammed Siraj could be seen grabbing Kuldeep Yadav by his neck.

Chennai | Jagran Sports Desk: Virat Kohli's men had a tough time in the first two days of the Chennai Test as English batsmen, led by Joe Root, smashed the Indian bowlers, scoring 578 runs in their first innings.

As England posed a mammoth 578 runs on the board, many fans and cricket experts criticised the Indian management for ignoring left-arm leg spinner Kuldeep Yadav. While experts were questioning the team selection, a video went viral on social media in which Mohammed Siraj could be seen grabbing Yadav by his neck.

The video, which has been widely circulated on social media, has left fans wondering that something is not right in the Indian team's dressing room.

"Oka, Wait! What the HELL just happened Eyes Exclamation question mark Is Kuldeep Yadav being harassed by a new comer like Siraj," said a fan on Twitter.

"My question is why siraj tightly grabs kuldeep neck outside dressing room," said another fan on the micro-blogging website.

Meanwhile, some fans also suggested that Siraj acted 'friendly' with Kuldeep but the way the left-arm leg spinner reacted was like he was afraid and being "bullied" in the team.

"BCCI what's happening in team India first kuldeep yadav not selected,then siraj grabs his neck in anger, what action needs to be taken???," said a fan.

Notably, both Siraj and Kuldeep were not picked for the first Test against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. While Kuldeep played his last Test in 2019, Siraj was the highest wicket-taker for India in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Kuldeep, who has stuggled to maintain his place in the playing XI, was not selected for the Chennai Test as the team opted for Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, and Washington Sundar. However, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has said that the left-arm leg spinner will soon get a chance to play for India in Tests.

"I just want to mention Kuldeep Yadav and Kartik Tyagi. Kuldeep, I know it was tough for you, you did not play a game here but your attitude was really good. Your time will come, just keep working hard. Kartik you were fantastic," Rahane had said.

