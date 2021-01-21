India vs England: All rounder Ben Stokes and pacer Jofra Archers will return in whites for England as the country's cricket board on Thursday announced a 16-member squad for the first two tests of the four-match series against India.

The two star players were rested for the ongoing two match series against Sri Lanka. The team will play the first test against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai between February 5 and February 9.

England's Squad: Joe Root (C), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes

Reserves: James Bracey, Mason Crane, Saqid Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Amar Virdi

India had announced its squad for the first two tests on Tuesday. Virat Kohli is set to return to the side, along with Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah. Tamil Nadu paceman T Natarajan was dropped as the selection panel added Axar Patel, a left-arm spinner and useful batsman down the order, to the squad as he would be more effective to counter England on Indian pitches. Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar too were retained to the side, while Ajinkya Rahane, who led the side against Australia in Kohli's absence, was named as the vice-captain.

India's Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shubhman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel.

