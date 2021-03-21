India vs England: While Buttler was making his way back to the pavilion, he said a few words to Kohli which did not go well with the Indian skipper.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Indian cricket team on Saturday thrashed England by 36 runs in the fifth and final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to win the five-match series 3-2. Thanks to skipper Kohli's 80 and a firey fifty from vice-captain Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue were able to put up a strong show against the Three Lions in the final T20I.

While India comfortably won the game and the series, all might not end well for the Men in Blue as skipper Kohli might face a two-match ban. Kohli, who is known for his aggressive behaviour on the field, was seen getting involved with England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler in a heated verbal exchange.

Buttler on Saturday was looking comfortable and scored a valuable 52 off 34 balls to help his side put up a fight. The 30-year-old, however, was unable to finish the game for England and was dismissed by pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

While Buttler was making his way back to the pavilion, he said a few words to Kohli which did not go well with the Indian skipper. The play was stopped for a brief period and the on-field umpires had to intervene.

Notably, this was the second time in the last one month when Kohli was involved in verbal conflict. Earlier, Kohli got himself involved with English all-rounder Ben Stokes during the second Test of the four-match series. He, however, had escaped prosecution on the instance.

However, if the International Cricket Council (ICC) takes action against Kohli, who already has two demerit points to his name, then he will be suspended for two ODIs.

According to the ICC rules, if a player reaches four or more demerit points within 24 months, the demerit points are converted into suspension points leading to a player getting suspended from international cricket. Two suspension points mean a ban for either one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is depending on which game is first.

Meanwhile, Kohli on Saturday lauded his team for its win over England. He also hinted that he might continue opening with Rohit Sharma in the shortest format of the game.

"Today Rohit and me were both positive in our intent. We knew we could trust each other and one of us can play second fiddle if one takes off. Today it was classic Rohit Sharma," he said at the post-match conference.

"I am going to open in the IPL as well. Have batted in different positions in the past. But I feel we have a solid middle-order now. Will definitely like to partner Rohit at the top," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma