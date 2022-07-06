EXCLUSIVE - India vs England | 'Team India Lacked Aggression': Kiran More On Edgbaston Defeat

England's historic victory over India in the rescheduled fifth Test at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground might have disappointed the Indian fans and pundits, but former India player Kiran More feels that "credit must be given" to the English side for the way they played the fifth Test. In an exclusive interview with Jagran New Media's Indranil Basu, the 59-year-old former chief selector said India lacked aggression in the third innings which led to their downfall.

"I feel they (England) made a strong comeback in the second innings. Restricting the Indian batsmen in the third innings and chasing 378 runs in the fourth is huge... This is commendable," he said.

"India team, however, didn't show aggression in the third innings. If India had scored 300 runs in their second innings, then it could have been different...," he added.

Riding on brilliant hundreds by Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, England on Tuesday defeated India by seven wickets to level the five-match series 2-2. Root (142) and Bairstow (114) forged an unbeaten 269-run partnership for the fourth wicket to reach the record 378-run target with two sessions to spare.

This win comes after England were bundled out for 284 in the first innings of the game, trailing the visitors by 132 runs after India posted a massive 416 in the first innings. However, England bowlers made a superb comeback to fold India for 245 in the second innings of the match, setting England a target of 378 to win.

More also criticised the bowlers for not doing enough to contain the run flow in the fourth innings. Also, he felt that India missed a second spinner, probably hinting that the team management should have selected Ravichandran Ashwin.

"I feel India didn't do enough to stop the run flow. Jadeja should have bowled more... In my opinion, India could have gone with another spinner. Bumrah, Shami, Siraj, and even Shardul are match-winners, but India was missing another spinner," he told Jagran New Media.

More also lauded England skipper Ben Stokes, saying the English team is playing "positively" under him.

"Ben Stokes has been brilliant as a captain. Under him, the English side whitewashed New Zealand. Now I feel they are playing positively, which is helping them," he told Jagran New Media.

"India also did play well. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja batted wonderfully to help India score 411 runs in the first innings. India bowlers also did well by restricting the English side in their first innings. But I will give more credits to English bowlers."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: