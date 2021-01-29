India vs England: Indian spinners are expected to play a major role in the series slated to be played on pitches that have traditionally assisted spin.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India will look to maintain its winning momentum in the longest format of the game when they face England in the four-match test series beginning on February 5. Indian spinners are expected to play a major role in the series slated to be played on pitches that have traditionally assisted spin.

In the absence of Ravindra Jadeja, onus will be on Ravichandran Ashwin and back-up Indian spinners to emerge as strike bowlers on such pitches. England's ace pacer Jofra Archer, however, believes that the matches "will not be one sided" if the tracks assist spinners as his team has enough options in the spin department.

"I have played lots of Indian Premier League here bot nothing in terms of first-class cricket, so the challenges of bowling with a red ball will becoming clearer. In the IPL the batters have come at you whereas in Test cricket they can sit on you for a full session if they want and if the pitch is dead there is nothing you can do about it," Archer wrote for Daily Mail.

"So let's hope we get some good wickets with a little bit of pace for the bowlers. Or even some turn, because if they spin, the matches will not be one-sided. We have good spinners in our squad and India won't out-spin us," he added.

Archer has bowled on the Indian pitches in the Indian Premier League for Rajasthan Royals. He will be returning to the English side after being rested for the test series against Sri Lanka.

India will be playing their first match against England on February 5 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The track has traditionally assisted spin in the longest format of the game. The second match will be played from February 13.

