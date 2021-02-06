India vs England: Rohit bowled two overs of off-spin but he grabbed the attention of the fans by mimicking Harbhajan Singh's bowling action.

Chennai | Jagran Sports Desk: The Men in Blue had a tough time against English batsmen, particularly Joe Root, as they hammered the Indian bowlers at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium in the first Test. Root, who was playing his 100th Test, continued from where he left from in Sri Lanka and smashed an authoritative double hundred.

Root exploited the weaknesses of the less-experienced Indian bowling line-up and smashed 19 fours and two maximums in his blistering innings. With the regular Indian bowlers struggling against Root, Kohli was forced to hand the bowl to part-timers.

Kohli gave the ball to his limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma to bowl a few overs before the tea break. Rohit bowled two overs of off-spin but he grabbed the attention of the fans by mimicking Harbhajan Singh's bowling action.

Rohit imitating Harbhajan's action brought a smile on the faces of the Indians, including skipper Virat Kohli, who otherwise had a tough session in the field. Watch the video of Rohit mimicking Harbhajan's bowling action here:

Rohit Sharma imitating Bhajji's Action on the last ball before Tea 🤣@ImRo45 • @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/MhsQxPbJcc — Saish 💫 (@CricketSaish45) February 6, 2021

Talking about Joe Root, the England captain on Saturday became the first batsman to notch up a double century in his hundredth Test. His 218-run knock ended when he was trapped in front of the wicket by spinner Shahbaz Nadeem.

"First batsman in the history of Test cricket to score a double century in his 100th Test – JOE ROOT. Sensational innings from the England skipper!," the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a Tweet.

Root on Saturday also surpassed former Pakistani captain Inzamam-ul-Haq to register the highest score for a player playing in his 100th Test. He also surpassed legendary batsman Mike Gatting (207) to post the highest individual score for an English cricketer in India.

The 30-year-old now has five double centuries to his name. He is now only behind Wally Hammond in the list of batsmen scoring most double tons for England. Hammond has seven double centuries to his name.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma