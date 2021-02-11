India vs England: Ravindra Jadeja had got himself injured during the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia at Sydney.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Trouble doesn't seem to end for Virat Kohli's men as star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to be ruled out of the four-match India vs England Test series.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Jadeja, who had dislocated his thumb in the Sydney Test against Australia earlier this year, will unlikely recover for the England series in time as his "recovery is taking more time than expected".

The report claimed that there is "no chance" that Jadeja will recover in time for the last two Tests against England. It also claimed that the 32-year-old star all-rounder won't be able to recover for the limited-overs series against England.

However, an official statement regarding his injury from the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) is still awaited.

Jadeja's injury is a major concern for team India who were thrashed out by Joe Root's men in the first Test against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In Jadeja's place, Axar Patel was added to the squad for the first two Tests. However, Patel got himself injured just before the first Test after which Shahbaz Nadeem was added to the Indian squad.

Kuldeep Yadav likely to play 2nd Test against England

With Axar Patel dealing with injury and Shahbaz Nadeem struggling with form, team India will likely play left-arm chinamen spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the second Test at Chennai. Team India's decision to snub Kuldeep, who last played a Test in 2018, was heavily criticised by fans and cricket pundits.

However, skipper Virat Kohli had defended the decision to drop Kuldeep for the first Test, saying the team management has no regrets of not playing him in Chennai. However, the Indian skipper had hinted that Kuldeep might be included in the playing XI for the second Test.

"Not really, not at all. When you play 2 off-spinners, Kuldeep more or less, becomes a similar bowling option with him taking the ball away. You need variety in the bowling attack. So we were quite clear on the combination we wanted to play. So there are no regrets in that decision. Moving forward, we will think of combinations which will give us variety in the bowling attack. Not one dimensional, so these things are very important going forward," Kohli had said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma