India vs England, 2nd Test: Ashwin's classic innings of 106 from 148 balls helped Virat Kohli's men post 482-run target for Joe Root's side in the fourth innings of the Chennai Test.

Chennai | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday silenced his critics after he smashed his fifth century in the longest format of the game against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Ashwin's classic innings of 106 from 148 balls helped Virat Kohli's men post 482-run target for Joe Root's side in the fourth innings of the Chennai Test. In his 106-run innings, Ashwin smashed 14 fours and a solitary six.

Ashwin, who had claimed his 29th five-wicket haul in England's innings, was questioned by his critics over his batting form as the all-rounder was not able to consistently perform with the bat over the last few years. However, the 34-year-old on Monday silenced his critics with his 5th Test century.

Notably, this is Ashwin's first Test century at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. With this, he has also become the second player from Tamil Nadu to score a Test century at Chepauk after former Indian opener Kris Srikkanth, who had scored a classic 123 in 1986 against Pakistan.

With this century, Ashwin is only behind former England legend Sir Ian Botham to score a hundred and take a five-wicket haul in the same Test most times. While the legendary English all-rounder achieved this feat five times in Test cricket, Ashwin has managed to do that thrice in his 11-year-old career.

Meanwhile, Ashwin's fifth Test century received a lot of praise from several experts and cricketers, including former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who said that the all-rounder has shown the world how to bat on turning pitches.

"And he's walked the talk. Yesterday after having taken those five wickets, at the press conference he [Ashwin] was asked if one has to be a little bit patient on this surface and then get used to it. And now he has walked the talk, he has shown everyone exactly how to bat on this surface," Gavaskar said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma