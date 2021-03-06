India vs England: Currently, Ashwin's wicket-tally in the series stands at 30. In 2015, he had picked 31 wickets in the four-match series against South Africa.

Ahmedabad | Jagran Sports Desk: Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has already earned a place among legends in cricket, on Saturday achieved another feat in his career after he the first Indian to pick 30 wickets or more in a Test series on two separate occasions.

The 34-year-old off-spinner achieved this feat in the ongoing fourth and final Test match against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Currently, his wicket-tally in the series stands at 30. In 2015, he had picked 31 wickets in the four-match series against South Africa.

Apart from Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh, Kapil Dev, Bishan Singh Bedi and Bhagwat Subramanya Chandrasekhar are other Indian cricketers who have picked 30 wickets or more in a Test series.

Ashwin has been in great form in the series. In the third Test of the four-match series, Ashwin had become the fourth Indian to pick 400 wickets in the longest format of the game.

The star Indian cricketer had dismissed England's Jofra Archer in England's second innings of the Test to pick his 400th wicket. By doing so, Ashwin also became the second-fastest bowler in the world after former Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan to claim 400 Test wickets.

"Initial feeling? It was quite empty to be honest because we were under immense pressure today. We only got a 30-run lead and the game was in the balance. I was in the moment, and only after we took the DRS, I realised the 400-wicket feat. After they flashed the 400 wickets on the board, the entire stadium was up and everyone was clapping. I cannot put my finger and say (exactly) how I feel," Ashwin had said after reaching the milestone.

"I accidentally became a cricketer. I am a cricket lover who actually went on to become a cricketer. I am living my dream here. I never imagined I will wear the Indian jersey and play. For someone who loves the game so much, what better it can be to come and play the game," the 34-year-old said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma