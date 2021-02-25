India vs England, 3rd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday became the second-fastest bowler in the world to claim 400 wickets in Test cricket.

Ahmedabad | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday became the second-fastest bowler in the world after former Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan to claim 400 wickets in Test cricket. Ashwin overtook New Zealand legend Richard Hadlee and South Africa's Dale Steyn to achieve this rare feat in his 77th Test.

Ashwin, who is regarded as the best spinner in modern-day cricket, achieved this feat when he dismissed England's Jofra Archer in the 23rd over of the second innings of Joe Root's men in the ongoing third Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

With this, Ashwin, who is also considered as one of India's biggest match-winners in Test cricket, has become the fourth Indian after Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh and Kapil Dev to claim 400 wickets in the longest format of the game.

"Magnificent milestone for the spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin. Congratulations Ash on 400 Test Wickets. Keep ‘em coming," said former India legend VVS Laxman while congratulating the Indian off-spinner.

Former India captain Anil Kumble also congratulated Ashwin and said that reaching 400 Test wickets in a "phenomenal and a fantastic achievement".

"Congratulations Ravichandran Ashwin on 400 test wickets.. well done.. keep going," said former India spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Players with most wickets in Test cricket:

Muttiah Muralitharan -- 800

Shane Warne -- 708

Anil Kumble -- 619

James Anderson -- 611*

Glenn McGrath -- 563

Courtney Walsh -- 519

Stuart Broad -- 517*

Dale Steyn -- 439

Kapil Dev -- 434

Rangana Herath -- 433

Richard Hadlee -- 431

Shaun Pollock -- 421

Harbhajan Singh -- 417

Wasim Akram -- 414

Curtly Ambrose -- 405

Ravichandran Ashwin -- 400*

The 34-year-old, who has been in great form in the four-match Test series against England, now has 600 wickets across formats for the Men in Blue and is only behind former skipper Anil Kumble (953), spinner Harbhajan Singh (707) and all-rounder Kapil Dev (687).

Talking about the ongoing third Test between India and England, England scored 112 runs in their first innings while India managed to score 145 runs. Virat Kohli might have lost the toss in the third Test, but his bowlers ensured that the hosts dominated the game.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma