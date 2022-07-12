IND vs ENG 1st ODI: When And Where To Watch 1st ODI Between India vs England

After clinching the T20 series, India will begin its campaign for the ODI series, with the first match to be played today at The Oval in London. This three-match ODI series against the World Champions will also be an initial push for India to kickstart its campaign for the ODI World Cup, slated to be played next year in India.

This year, India have had a mixed bag in ODIs - lost 3-0 to South Africa in January before defeating West Indies by the same margin at home. With the addition of ace opener Shikhar Dhawan, one can think of India to be stronger in the batting department despite Virat Kohli's form facing intense scrutiny apart from the bowling department having a sorted look.

England, on the other hand, will be playing in the format for the first time since the retirement of their 2019 World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan. After defeating the Netherlands 3-0, England suffered a setback by conceding the T20I series to India. The hosts will also be boosted by the return of their star players Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow after playing huge roles in England winning four out of four Tests this summer.

IND vs ENG 1st ODI Match Details:

When will IND vs ENG 1st ODI be played?

The IND vs ENG 1st ODI will be played at 4:30 PM IST (12:00 PM local time) on Tuesday, July 12.

Where will IND vs ENG 1st ODI be played?

The IND vs ENG 1st ODI will be played at the Kia Oval, London, England.

Which TV channels will broadcast IND vs ENG 1st ODI in India?

The IND vs ENG 1st ODI will broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Where can I watch the live streaming of IND vs ENG 1st ODI in India?

The live streaming of the IND vs ENG 1st ODI match will be available on the Sony Liv app and website.

IND vs ENG 1st ODI Weather Forecast:

The maximum temperature in London will reach 31 degrees Celsius and will fall to 20 degrees Celsius during the night, thather.com reported. The sky will remain cloudy throughout the day, however, there is no prediction for precipitation. The humidity will be around 43 per cent during the day and rise to 49 per cent at night.

IND vs ENG 1st ODI Probable Playing XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (C), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

England: Jos Buttler (C, WK), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Matt Parkinson, Reece Topley

India vs England Squads

England: Jos Buttler (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and David Willey

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.