New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: English skipper Joe Root on Saturday became the first person in the history of the test cricket to smash a double century in his 100th match. Root reached the milestone with a six off a delivery by Ravichandran Ashwin in the second session of the Day 2 of Chennai Test against India.

The English skipper continued his stellar run against the Indian bowlers on the second day, taking the team past the score of 450, even as Jasprit Bumrah and Shahbaz Nadeem found breakthroughs at the other end. By the end of the second session, he has played 360 deliveries and cleared the boundary on 21 occasions.

Earlier in the day, Root had become the first skipper in 84 years to register 150 plus scores in three consecutive matches. He is only the second player after Don Bradman to register the feat in the history of the longest format of the game. The record for the most consecutive 150 plus scores (4) by a non-skipper is held by former Sri Lankan player Kumar Sangakkara since 2007. This is Root's second double century in the past three tests. The skipper had dominated the recently-concluded test series against Sri Lanka, smashing 228 and 186 in the previous two tests.

England are four down for 454 at the end of second session of Day 2. The skipper is assisted by Ollie Pope at the other end after the dismissal of Ben Stokes by Shahbaz Nadeem for 82. The Indian bowlers have struggled to find breakthroughs after the quick dismissals of Rory Burns and Daniel Lawrence. Jasprit Bumrah has picked up two wickets while Ravishandran Ashwin and Shahbaz Nadeem have picked a wicket each. England had won the toss and opted to bat first.

