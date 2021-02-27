India vs England: The 27-year-old pacer has cited personal reasons for his unavailability in the fourth Test.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has asked the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) to release him for the fourth Test match against England in the ongoing series. The 27-year-old pacer has cited personal reasons for his unavailability in the fourth Test. Following his request, the BCCI has released the cricketer and he will not be available for the selection process for the fourth Test match.

"Bumrah made a request to BCCI [Board of Control for Cricket in India] to be released from India's squad ahead of the fourth Test owing to personal reasons. Accordingly, the fast bowler has been released and he will not be available for selection for the fourth Test [against England]," the BCCI said in a statement.

The BCCI, however, said that there will be no addition to India's squad for the fourth Test match which will begin from March 4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where the third Test match was played.

Following the release of Bumrah, India is now left with Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav as fast bowlers in the squad. While Ishant has already been in the playing XI, the BCCI is very likely to include Mohammad Siraj in the playing XI for the fourth Test.

However, an emphasis will also be given to picking up an all-rounder option as the pacers faced difficulty in picking up wickets in Ahmedabad owing to the pitch conditions. On a Motera pitch that assisted spinners, Bumrah was asked to bowl only six overs in the first innings of the third Test and he didn't take any wicket.

In the second innings, neither he nor Ishant Sharma, the other fast bowler, bowled a single over. India won the match by 10 wickets, and now lead the four-Test match series 2-1.

Squad for 4th Test: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keepers), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan