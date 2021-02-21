India vs England: Though an official statement over this is yet to come, Dainik Jagran has reported that the two quicks have been rested for the England series.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Saturday evening announced the team for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England. While several youngsters -- including Ishan Kishan Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Tewatia -- were given a chance, explosive wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and experienced pacer Bhuvneswar Kumar returned to the squad.

However, the BCCI didn't select Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami for the five-match T20I series against England, leaving the fans confused. Though an official statement over this is yet to come, Dainik Jagran has reported that the two quicks have been rested for the England series.

While Bumrah has been rested to manage his workload, the Dainik Jagran report claimed that Shami is yet to fully recover from his injury that he suffered during the Adelaide Test during the four-match Border-Gavaskar series against Australia.

Notably, Bumrah has been playing non-stop cricket since the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Since November last year, Bumrah has played 16 IPL games, three Tests and three ODIs.

Similarly, Shami has also played most of the games for his IPL and national sides which is why cricket experts and pundits believe that the two have been rested by the BCCI for the upcoming T20I series against England.

The five-match T20I series against England will begin from March 12 and continue till March 20 and all games will be played at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Here's Indian team's 19-member squad for five-match T20I series against England:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur.

