India vs England: In Morgan's absence, the England and Wales Cricket Board said that explosive wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler will lead the Three Lions.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In a major setback for the English cricket team, their skipper Eoin Morgan on Thursday was ruled out from the remainder of the three-match one-day international (ODI) series against India due to a thumb injury. In Morgan's absence, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said that explosive wicket-keeper batsman and team's vice-captain Jos Buttler will lead the Three Lions.

In a statement, the ECB said that Dawid Malan, who was travelling with the team as a cover, has been added to the squad. It also said that wicket-keeper batsman Sam Billings will also be unavailable for the final two games of the series.

"Morgan will miss out after sustaining a split webbing between his thumb and index finger in Tuesday's series opener, an injury that required four stitches. The captain went through a fielding drill during training at the MCA Stadium on Thursday and afterwards declared himself unfit," the ECB said.

Meanwhile, Morgan said that he cannot hide his injury, especially in limited-over formats, which he suffered during the first ODI against India in Pune.

"I had the hand re-dressed before the start of training today but it quickly became apparent that I found myself protecting the injury and getting into the wrong positions to catch the ball," Morgan said.

"It was a freak injury and it's extremely frustrating but there's nothing I can do about it. It's now just a case of letting the cut heal. I have every confidence in Jos and the rest of the squad coping without me," he added.

Earlier, India's middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer was also ruled out from the remainder of the ODI series after he dislocated his shoulder. Iyer, who plays for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), will also miss the 14th edition of the cash-rich league.

The second ODI between England and India will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium on Friday while the third game will be held on March 28. Earlier, India had won the four-match Test series 3-1. The Men in Blue also won the five-match T20I series 4-1.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma