India vs England, 1st Test: The BCCI said that Patel has been ruled out after he complained of pain in his left knee during the team's optional training session on Thursday.

Chennai | Jagran Sports Desk: In a big setback to the Indian cricket team ahead of the beginning four-match Test series against England, all-rounder Axar Patel was ruled of the first game on Friday, confirmed the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI).

In a press release, the BCCI said that Patel has been ruled out after he complained of pain in his left knee during the team's optional training session on Thursday. In his place, Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar have been added to the squad who were part of the standby group of players.

"Patel is being monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and while his detailed reports are awaited, he will not be available for selection for the opening match," the BCCI said in a statement.

Patel's injury is a big setback for the injury-gripped Indian team. The 27-year-old was added to the squad in place of star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who suffered an injury in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in January last year.

The left-arm spinner, who underwent surgery last month, is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) where he is racing against time to get himself heal for the remaining two Tests against England.

Meanwhile, Axar's injury has opened the doors for Shahbaz Nadeem who has been added to the playing XI for the first Test against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. "Ishant is back. Nadeem plays his second game, Ashwin and Washi, both are starting. Same batting order from the Brisbane Test," said skipper Virat Kohli on Friday.

Playing XIs for the first Test:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shahbaz Nadeem

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma