London (England) | Jagran Sports Desk: The fifth Test between India and England, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp, has been rescheduled and will take place in July next year, announced the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday.

In a statement, the ECB said that the fifth Test, which was scheduled to be held at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, will begin from July 1 next year at Edgbaston in Birmingham following an agreement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"The match, which was due to take place last month at Emirates Old Trafford, was called off when India were unable to field a team due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID-19 cases inside the camp," the ECB statement read.

"Ticket holders do not have to take any action as all tickets will remain valid for the equivalent rearranged matchday at their host venue. Host venues will communicate the new fixture details to ticket purchasers and the options available to them, including the timeframe for requesting a refund if they are not able to attend the new match day," it added.

The fifth and final game of the five-match Test series between India and England was cancelled after head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for COVID-19. Initially, the ECB had said that the series has ended in a tie after the Men in Blue "forfeited" the match. However, it changed the statement later and said that discussions would be held to "reschedule" the Test match.

Later in September, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly made it clear that the rescheduled match would be an extension of the series and not a standalone game. "We want the series to be completed as this will be our first series win (in England) since 2007," he told while speaking to news agency PTI.

Following is the revised schedule of India tour of England 2022:

Rescheduled fifth Test, Edgbaston - 1-5 July

1st T20I, Ageas Bowl - 7 July

2nd T20I, Edgbaston - 9 July

3rd T20I, Trent Bridge - 10 July

1st ODI, Kia Oval - 12 July

2nd ODI, Lord’s - 14 July

3rd ODI, Emirates Old Trafford - 17 July

