Ahmedabad | Jagran Sports Desk: Thanks to a combined bowling effort from Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur, the Indian cricket team on Thursday defeated England by eight runs to win the fourth T20I of the five-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Suryakumar Yadav, who was playing his second T20I, was adjudged the man of the match award for his thrilling 57 off just 31 balls. Yadav was lauded by skipper Virat Kohli for his match-winning innings who said "it's not easy to walk in at three in your first game and we all were stunned".

While Kohli praised Yadav for his efforts, fans were more concerned about his injury as the Indian skipper had left the field in the middle in the 15th over, forcing Rohit Sharma to take over the captaincy. Later, Kohli revealed that his injury is not that serious and he will be fine for the final game of the five-match T20I series against England.

"I ran for a ball, I dived and I threw it, so I was probably not in the best position. I just moved out to the outfield, earlier I was fielding in the inner ring. And the temperature drops pretty quickly, so your body tends to get stiff. So I just aggravated my upper quad a little bit and I didn't want to make it into a niggle or an injury," Kohli said at the post-match conference.

"It's nothing serious. I should be fine by the day after tomorrow because we have the game in the evening. So probably took a smarter decision to come off and not sprint five-six more times and probably do it more because we have an important game coming up," he added.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday beat England by eight runs. Invited to bat first, India scored 185 for eight in the stipulated 20 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav (57) and Shreyas Yadav (37) doing the bulk of scoring at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

In reply, England were stopped at 177 for eight in their full quota of overs. All-rounder Ben Stokes top-scored for England with 46 off 23 balls while Jason Roy smashed a 27-ball 40 at the top of the order.

Brief Scores:

India: 185 for 8 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 57, Shreyas Iyer 37, Rishabh Pant 30; Jofra Archer 4/33).

England: 177 for 8 in 20 overs (Ben Stokes 46, Jason Roy 40; Hardik Pandya 2/16, Rahul Chahar 2/35, Shardul Thakur 3/42).

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma