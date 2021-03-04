India vs England, 4th Test: Looking at the tense situation between Kolhi and Stokes, on-field umpire Virender Sharma intervened and separated the two players.

Ahmedabad | Jagran Sports Desk: Things turned ugly at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the fourth and final Test between India and England on Thursday after skipper Virat Kohli and all-rounder Ben Stokes were involved in a verbal duel, forcing the on-field umpire to intervene.

The incident happened in the 13th over of the day 1 while Mohammed Siraj was bowling. Siraj, who was in a good spell, was seen getting involved with Stokes. Later, Kolhi also joined the argument.

Looking at the tense situation between Kolhi and Stokes, on-field umpire Nitin Menon intervened and separated the two players.

"Maybe it's not quite so friendly, umpire has stepped in, I want a clean fire lads, nothing below the belt," on-air commentator said.

Here's a look at the heated exchange between the two players:

Meanwhile, Jonny Bairstow, who was batting on the other end, had a smile on his face after witnessing the fiery face-off between Stokes and Kohli.

Meanwhile, England on Thursday once again won the toss and opted to bat first on a pitch that looked suitable for batting. However, the Three Lions were unable to take the advantage of winning the toss as they lost three wickets, including skipper Joe Root, for 74 runs by the end of the first session.

Thanks to left-arm orthodox spinner Axar Patel, India pushed England on the backfoot. Patel, who has been tremendous form, picked the English openers Dom Sibley (2) and Zak Crawley (8) while Mohammed Siraj got the priced wicket of Joe Root (5) to put India on the frontfoot by lunch on day 1.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj.

England: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (w), Daniel Lawrence, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma