India vs England, 4th Test: With this, Kohli joined former India legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the record of most dismissals for a duck by an Indian captain.

Ahmedabad | Jagran Sports Desk: Virat Kohli's poor run with the bat continued on Friday after the Indian captain was dismissed for a duck in the first innings of the fourth and final Test against England. The English all-rounder bowled a perfect short ball that went straight to the hands of wicket-keeper Ben Foakes after nicking Kohli's bat.

This was Kohli's eight duck in Tests as an Indian captain. With this, Kohli joined former India legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the record of most dismissals for a duck by an Indian captain.

Notably, this is only the second time, when Kohli has registered two ducks to his name in a single Test series. Before this, he was dismissed for ducks by James Anderson and Liam Plunkett in a Test series in 2014.

'Ben Stokes has won the battle'

Following Kohli's dismissal, former England spinner Graeme Swann declared Stokes as the winner of the "battle" from day 1. Stokes and Kohli were involved in a verbal battle on Thursday after the former allegedly abused Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj.

"Well he is world class, we all know that. I said earlier in the morning that it will be difficult to start for a batsman, I was thinking more against spin bowling because of the turn and bounce. Virat, we know that he looks to score early. He likes bat on ball. He just chased it a little bit," Swann said.

"I maintain that if you are not as good as Virat Kohli, you probably are not going to pick that ball, you will be too late on it. Very well done Ben Stokes, there were few words exchanged between them yesterday, so Stokes has won that battle today," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma