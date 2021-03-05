India vs England, 4th Test: Explosive wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant on Friday scored his third and first Test hundred in India.

Ahmedabad | Jagran Sports Desk: Explosive wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant on Friday scored his third and first Test hundred in India. Leading the fightback for the Men in Blue, Pant, who has been dismissed in the nervous 90s for quite a few times, smashed a six off Joe Root to reach his third Test ton.

In his handy 118-ball innings, the 23-year-old smashed 13 fours and hit two maximum to hit his third century in the longest format of the game. Pant helped India take a crucial 50-run lead against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

However, Pant was not able to capitalise his innings after getting his hundred and was dismissed by James Anderson for 101. Nevertheless, Pant's fiery knock helped Virat Kohli's men make a comeback in the game after losing five wickets early in the game.

