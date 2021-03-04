India vs England, 4th Test: The argument between Kohli and Stokes became so tense that umpire Nitin Menon had to intervene for play to resume.

Ahmedabad | Jagran Sports Desk: While India continued its dominance over England in the fourth and final Test of the series, the confrontation between skipper Virat Kohli and English all-round Ben Stokes caught the attention of the fans on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The incident happened in the first session of day 1 when Stokes and Kohli were seen getting involved in an argument. The argument became so tense that umpire Nitin Menon had to intervene for play to resume.

Later, Mohammed Siraj, who picked two crucial English wickets on Thursday, revealed what happened between Kohli and Stokes. During the post-match conference, Siraj said that he was "abused" by Stokes but the matter was "handled well" by skipper Kohli.

"In Australia, or in India, wherever I bowl, I want to put 100 per cent effort to bowl. Every ball, I tell myself, 'bowl properly.' Ben Stokes Mujhe gaali diya (abused me) so I told Virat Bhai about that. Virat Bhai handled it thereafter"... well well," Siraj said.

Meanwhile, Stokes on his part said that people always look at these things thinking "it is all wrong", hinting that it was just two opponents having a word and going toe to toe against each other.

"The thing in cricket nowadays is that it becomes a massive talking point when two opponents have a word with each other. People seem, I do not know, not lose their heads but they think it is all wrong," he said at the virtual press conference.

"Look at it from a different way, guys care about what they are doing and what they are representing. Playing against each other, we are competitors and we are not going to back down to anyone, whoever it may be," the English all-rounder said.

England on Thursday elected to bat first in the fourth and final Test of the series. However, Joe Root's men failed to the advantage as they were dismissed for just 205 in their first innings.

Stokes for the highest run-scorer for England as he smashed a handy 55 off 121 balls with six fours and two sixes. For India, Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers as he dismissed four English batsmen.

By the end of day 1, India's score read 24/1 with Rohit (8 not out) and Pujara (15 not out) at the crease -- trailing the visitors by 181 runs in the first innings.

Brief score:

England 1st innings: 205/10 (Stokes: 55, Patel: 4/68)

India 1st innings: 24/1 (Pujara: 15 not out, Anderson: 1/0)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma