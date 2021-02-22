India vs England, 3rd Test: Though the Indian team management has not announced its playing XI for the third Test, experts and cricket pundits feel that Virat Kohli might drop spinner Kuldeep Yadav to bring Jasprit Bumrah back.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: After a morale-boosting win against England in the second Test at Chennai, team India's focus will now shift to Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad where the third game of the four-match series will be played.

While Virat Kohli's men managed to beat England comprehensively in Chennai, team India will face significant challenges in the third Test which will be played with the Pink ball.

The Pink ball supports the pacers more than the spinners which will force the Men in Blue to drop a spinner and play with an extra pacer.

Though the Indian team management has not announced its playing XI for the third Test, experts and cricket pundits feel that Virat Kohli might drop spinner Kuldeep Yadav to bring Jasprit Bumrah back.

Experts also feel that all-rounder Hardik Pandya can be slotted into the playing XI for the pink-ball game if he is fit to bowl as India might need an extra pacer for the Pink ball game.

"Bumrah for sure will be back in the team. You'll probably have a new-ball attack in Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, and Mohammed Siraj as your three new-ball bowlers, and Kuldeep he may find himself out of the team because it's a pink-ball Test. The ball does tend to do a little bit more as evening approaches. And once you play under lights, it's a completely different seam so I would imagine that would be the only change, Bumrah coming in place of Kuldeep," said former India opener Sunil Gavaskar on Star Sports.

"I'm not sure if Hardik Pandya is fit enough to bowl, because if he is, he can also slot in and India might actually go with a combination depending on the surface. I don't know what the surface at the new Motera will be like, but my feeling is that they will definitely go with three seam bowlers and two spinners," he added.

Interestingly, Kuldeep Yadav has played just one Test in the last two years. Several questions were raised after India dropped Kuldeep for the first Test against England. However, with Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin grabbing a five-wicket haul each in the second Test, India will likely drop Kuldeep again and play with an extra pacer.

India's probable playing XI for the third Test:

Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma