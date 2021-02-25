Virat Kohli now has 22 victories at home in 29 Tests as captain which is one better than Dhoni, who had 21 wins in 30 Tests.

As India on Thursday defeated England in the third Test to take an unassailable lead in the four-match series, Virat Kohli surpassed Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record of winning maximum number of Test matches as captain on home soil.

Kohli now has 22 victories at home in 29 Tests as captain which is one better than Dhoni, who had 21 wins in 30 Tests. Kohli already is India's most successful Test captain with 35 wins. Sourav Ganguly and Mohammed Azharuddin have 21 and 14 victories to their credit as captains.

Taking a 2-1 lead with the 10-wicket victory against England, India knocked the visitors out of contention from the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final in June, while propelling themselves to the top of the standings.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel created an illusion of turn with 11 straighter deliveries that put India on the brink of the World Test Championship final with a 10-wicket demolition of England inside two days in the day-night third Test.

In only his second Test, Patel (15-0-32-5), with a match-haul of 11/70, relentlessly hit the good length area and hoodwinked England batsmen, who played for turn only to find that there was none on offer from him.

The result was their lowest total against India -- 81 all out in 30.4 overs leaving the hosts with a target of 49 which they achieved with minimum fuss taking a 2-1 lead in the four-match series. The visitors were also knocked out of contention from the WTC final.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (15-3-48-4) proved to be an ideal foil for Patel, becoming the fourth Indian bowler and second fastest in the world to complete a commendable milestone of 400 Test wickets with the dismissal of Jofra Archer.

Incidentally, after Afghanistan's debut Test in 2018 in Bengaluru, this was the second time that India won a Test match, well inside two days.

Kohli said poor batting and not the pitch was responsible for the day-night Test winding up within two days and described the performance of batsmen on both sides as "bizarre".

Kohli insisted there were no demons in the pitch, which has been called "not ideal" by several former players like Michael Vaughan and Harbhajan Singh. Kohli said the track was absolutely fine at least in the first innings and only the odd ball was turning in the game which India won by 10 wickets on Thursday.

"To be honest, I don't think the quality of batting was up to standards. We were 100 for 3 and bowled out for less than 150. It was just that the odd ball turning and it was a good wicket to bat in the first innings," the India skipper said in his defence of the pitch.

Kohli said batsmen of both the sides did not apply themselves enough. Only Rohit Sharma (66 and 25 not out) and from England Zak Crawley (53 in first innings) managed to bat with ease.

"It was bizarre that 21 of the 30 wickets fell to straight balls. Test cricket is about trusting your defence. Lack of application ensured it was a quick finish," Kohli said.

