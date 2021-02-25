India vs England, 3rd Test: With this win, the Men in Blue were able to thrash Joe Root's men out of the World Test Championship.

Ahmedabad | Jagran Sports Desk: India on Thursday defeated England by ten wickets in the third Test at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad to gain an unassailable lead of 2-1 in the four-match series. With this win, the Men in Blue were able to thrash Joe Root's men out of the World Test Championship.

Notably, this was one of the shortest Test match ever played in India as the game ended in just two days.

The star for India in the match was Axar Patel who claimed an 11-wicket haul in the Test. Patel, who was playing his second Test, helped Virat Kohli's to dismiss the Three Lions for their lowest total against India in the longest format of the game.

Patel was equally supported by Ravichandran Ashwin who on Thursday became the fastest Indian and second quickest overall after Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan to claim 400 wickets in Test cricket. Ashwin, who was playing his 77th Test, achieved this feat by dismissing Jofra Archer in the 23rd over of England's second innings.

"To be honest, I don't think the quality of batting was up to standards. We were 100 for 3 and the bowled out for less than 150. It was just the odd ball turning and it was a good wicket to bat in the first innings. It was bizzare that 21 of the 30 wickets fell to straight balls, Test cricket is about trusting your defence. Lack of application ensured it was a quick finish," said Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Earlier on Wednesday, England won the toss and elected to bowl first. Surprisingly, England played four pacers -- James Anderson, Stuart Board, Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes -- on a pitch that looked suitable for the spinners.

However, apart from winning the toss, nothing went in favour of Joe Root's men as they were bundled out for just 112 runs inside 50 overs in their first innings, thanks to Axar Patel who claimed his first six-wicket haul in Tests. The Men in Blue took advantage of the situation as they scored 99 runs for the loss of just three wickets by the end of day 1.

However, England, led by their captain Joe Root, made a strong comeback on the first session of day 2 as they dismissed India for a mere 145. While Rohit Sharma scored an impressive 66, the rest of the Indian batsmen struggled on a pitch that saw a huge turn on day 2. England, on the other hand, bowled really, thanks to Joe Root who claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests.

The Three Lions but were not able to capitalise on the advantage after dismissing India for a mere 145 and were dismissed for just 81 runs, their lowest Test total against the Men in Blue, thanks to a brilliant performance by Axar Patel who claimed another five-wicket haul.

India were given a target of just 49 runs which Virat Kohli's men were able to score easily without losing a wicket. Now the focus will shift to the fourth Test which will also be played in here from March 4.

"We were 70 for 2. But we didn't really capitalize on it. 250 on that wicket would have made it different. We will come back using this hurt and come back as a better team. The plastic coating on the ball gathered pace of the wicket. It was high quality bowling as well. Both sides struggled on that wicket. We don't define ourselves on a performance like this," said England captain Joe Root on his side poor show.

Brief score:

England 1st innings: 112 (Zak Crawley: 53, Axar Patel: 6/38)

India 1st innings: 145 (Rohit Sharma: 66, Joe Root: 5/8)

England 2nd Innings: 81 (Ben Stokes: 25, Axar Patel: 5/32)

India 2nd Innings: 49/0 (Rohit Sharma: 25 not out, Jack Leach: 0/15)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma