India vs England: Rishabh Pant and Ben Stokes briefly engaged in a heated exchange after the former employed delaying tactics near the end of the Day 1's play.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India's wicketkeeper-batsmen Rishabh Pant and English all-rounder Ben Stokes briefly engaged in a heated exchange after the former employed delaying tactics near the end of the Day 1's play at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

Irked by Pant taking some time between the deliveries in the 87th over, Stokes apparently said something to the Indian batsman from the first slip. Pant decided against taking the guard until the chatter from behind the stumps by the English players had stopped. After the end of 87th over, Pant and Stokes engaged in a heated exchange, following which the umpire had to intervene. Watch the video of the moment here.

Dont mess with Rishabh pant 😎 pic.twitter.com/9omfnbbtND — Yatharth gupta (@yoyoyatharth) February 13, 2021

Pant applied the delaying tactics near the end of the day's play to make sure skipper Joe Root's over was the final over the day. Root, however, completed the over before the final minute, and the Indian batsman had to face Olly Stone. Pant smashed the third ball of the final over to a boundary, adding four more runs to the scoreboard before the end of day's play.

India are six down for 300 at stumps of Day 1. The team got off to a poor starting, losing opener Shubman Gill for a duck. Rohit Sharma steadied the innings with his seventh test century while wickets tumbled at the other end. This was the first century by Sharma after nine innings played over the past 15 months. All his centuries have come at homeground and he is the second in the list of players with most centuries at home without scoring one away in the longest format of the game.

The visitors had won the first match against India in Chennai by 212 runs on the back of a double century by skipper Joe Root. India will need to win at least two of the final three tests to qualify for the finals of the World Test Championship.

