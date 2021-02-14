India vs England:Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday surpassed former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh in the list of players with most test wickets on the Indian soil after cleaning up Ben Stokes on Day 2.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Skipper Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday surpassed former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh in the list of players with most test wickets on the Indian soil after cleaning up Ben Stokes on Day 2 of the second test against England.

Ashwin has bagged 266 wickets on the Indian soil and is only behind Anil Kumble, who tops the list with 350 wickets. At the fourth spot is Kapil Dev with 219 wickets, followed by Ravindra Jadeja with 157 wickets. Here is a list of top-five wicket takers on the Indian soil:

Kapil Dev: 350 wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin: 266 wickets

Harbhajan Singh:265 wickets

Kapil Dev: 219 wickets

Ravindra Jadeja: 157 wickets

At the time of filing this story, Ashwin has sent back three English batsmen: Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, and Ben Stokes. In 76 tests, Ashwin, who has been a mainstay in India's test line-up, has bagged 389 wickets at an average of 25.37. He has 28 five-wickets haul and 10 seven-wicket haul to his name.

With 619 wickets, Anil Kumble holds the record for most dismissals by an Indian bowler in the test cricket. He is followed in the list by Kapil Dev (434 wickets), Harbhajan Singh (417 wickets), Ashwin (389 wickets), Zaheer Khan (311 wickets), and Ishant Sharma (301 wickets).

England are six down for 87, trailing by 242 runs. The visitors got off to a poor start in the first innings, losing Rory Burns, Dominic Siley, Daniel Lawrence, and skipper Joe Root in the first session itself. Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope departed shortly after the lunch, while Ben Foakes holds the fort.

England had won the first test by 227 runs on the back of a double century by Joe Root. India need to win at least two of the final three test to qualify for the finals of the World Test Championship.

