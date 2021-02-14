India vs England, 2nd Test: Ashwin achieved this feat when he dismissed Stuart Board in the ongoing second Test between India and England at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Chennai | Jagran Sports Desk: In a remarkable achievement, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday became the first bowler in the history of Test cricket to dismiss 200 left-hand batsmen in the longest format of the game.

The 34-year-old achieved this feat when he dismissed Stuart Board in the ongoing second Test between India and England at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Five bowlers who have dismissed left-hand batsmen the most in Test cricket:

1. Ravichandran Ashwin -- 200

2. Muttiah Muralitharan -- 191

3. James Anderson -- 190

4. Glenn McGrath -- 171

5. Shane Warner -- 172

Ashwin equals Glenn McGrath with 29th five-for in Tests

Ashwin on Sunday also got his 29th five-wicket haul in Test cricket and equalled former Australian legend Glenn McGrath in the all-time list for most five-fors in the history of the longest format of the game.

In the list of most five-wicket hauls in Tests, the Indian off-spinner is at the seventh place currently. He is behind Muttiah Muralitharan (67), Shane Warner (37), Richard Hadlee (36), Anil Kumble (35), Rangana Herath (34) and James Anderson (30).

Ashwin surpasses Harbhajan for Test wickets in India

The Indian off-spinner also surpassed his predecessor Harbhajan Singh to take the most Test wickets in India. He is now only behind legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble. Here it is important to mention that Kumble, who also served as India's head coach for a year, is also the country's leading wicket-taker in Tests with 619 scalps to his game.

Meanwhile, Ashwin got past Harbhajan, who took 265 wickets in India at an average of 28.76, by dismissing Ben Stokes with a perfect off-spinner on the second day of the second Test against England here.

Ashwin's 266 wickets at home have come at an average of 22.67. Spin legend Anil Kumble is the leading wicket-taker in Tests in India with 350 scalps at an average of 24.88.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma