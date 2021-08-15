India vs England, 2nd Test: Talking about his performance, Mohammed Siraj said that he plan was to bowl consistently in good areas. He also underlined the importance of four fast bowlers in these conditions.

London (England) | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has been in red-hot form ever since he made his debut in Test cricket. On Saturday, the 27-year-old picked four wickets as helped the Men in Blue dismiss England for 391 in their first innings at the second Test at Lord's.

However, for Siraj, his new 'Finger on Lips' celebration style has got more famous than his wickets at the Lord's Test. The Hyderabadi pacer has revealed that his celebrations include a "hidden directive" for his critics asking them to simply keep shut.

"This story (celebration) is for the haters (critics) because they used to say a lot of things about me like he cannot do this and cannot do that. So, I will only let my ball do the talking and hence this is my new style of celebration," Siraj said at a virtual press conference, as reported by news agency PTI.

Talking about his performance, Siraj said that he plan was to bowl consistently in good areas. He also underlined the importance of four fast bowlers in these conditions.

"It was important (to play with fourth fast bowler), because we have taken three wickets at the start and our fast bowlers were effective and bowling consistently in one area. The role of fast bowlers is important in England because when you come to England, you want to try things, but our plan here was to be consistent and bowl at one place," PTI quoted Siraj as saying.

“When I played Ranji Trophy for first time, my plan was to hit consistently in one area, that is my simple plan not to try anything, if I would have tried more things, it could have affected the team, and my bowling figures," he added.

After getting dismissed for 364 runs in their first innings at the Lord's, the Indian team bowled England out for 391 with Siraj and Ishant Sharma picking four and three wickets respectively. The Indian team would now focus on taking a lead in their second innings as they look to win their fourth Test at the Lord's.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma