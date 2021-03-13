India vs England, 2nd T20I: The Indian team would look to make a strong comeback on Sunday after losing the first T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Following their shocking defeat in the first T20I, the Men in Blue would look to make a strong comeback against England when they face them in the second T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Indian cricket team, which is trying to find a perfect side for the upcoming T20I World Cup, might also make some changes in their playing XI for the second game and bring the in-form Rohit Sharma back in the side.

Though it should be noted that skipper Virat Kohli during the toss in the last game had said that team management would like to rest Rohit for the first two T20 Internationals.

Probably playing XI of both sides:

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar or Navdeep Saini, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

Pitch report:

Like the first T20I, the pitch at the Narendra Modi stadium will assist the batsmen, especially in the second innings when the dew will likely play a major role.

Weather forecast:

The weather department has predicted that the average temperature in Ahmedabad will hover around 31 degrees Celsius, adding that there is no chance of rain.

Squads of both sides:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia and Ishan Kishan (reserve wicket-keeper).

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Joss Buttler (wicket-keeper), Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings (reserve wicket-keeper), Jonny Bairstow (reserve wicket-keeper) and Jofra Archer.

