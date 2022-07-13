India vs England 2022, 2nd ODI: Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI Of Both Sides

Indian team at the field/ ANI photo used for representation

Following its big win over England in the first one-day international (ODI) of the three-match series, Rohit Sharma-led Team India would look to overpower England with yet another dominant show in the second match, which will be played at the Lord's in London on Thursday. However, star India batsman Virat Kohli might also miss the second ODI due to a groin strain.

HERE's EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE WEATHER FORECAST, PITCH REPORT, DREAM XI, PROBABLE PLAYING XI, AND FULL SQUAD OF INDIA AND ENGLAND FOR THE SECOND ODI AT THE LORD's:

WEATHER FORECAST:

The weather will remain mostly sunny, but the temperature will remain in the lower 20s. The humidity level, meanwhile, will remain about 40 per cent.

PITCH REPORT:

The pitch at Lord's has always supported the seamers. However, with the weather remaining mostly sunny, the batsmen are expected to get an assistance from the pitch.

DREAM XI:

Rohit Sharma (C), Jonathan Bairstow, Joe Root, Suryakumar Yadav, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Hardik Pandya, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Prasidh Krishna.

PROBABLE PLAYING XI:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Prasidh Krishna.

England: Jason Roy, Jonathan Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c and wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, and Reece Topley.

FULL SQUAD:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, and Arshdeep Singh.

England: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, and David Willey.