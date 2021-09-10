India vs England 2021: The BCCI has said that it is working with the ECB to find a window to reschedule the fifth and final Test match between India and England that has been cancelled after COVID-19 cases in the Indian camp.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday said that it is working with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to find a window to reschedule the fifth and final Test match at the Old Trafford in Manchester that was cancelled on Friday following COVID-19 cases in the Indian camp.

Thanking ECB for its cooperation, BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a statement said that that the board has always maintained that the "safety and well-being of the players is of paramount importance and there will be no comprise on that aspect" while apologising to the fans for not being able to complete an "enthralling series".

"In lieu of the strong relationship between BCCI and ECB, the BCCI has offered to ECB a rescheduling of the cancelled Test match. Both the Boards will work towards finding a window to reschedule this Test match," Jay Shah said while adding that the game was cancelled after several rounds of discussions by the two boards.

Earlier in the day, the ECB, in its official statement, had said that India has "forfeited the match". However, it later revised its statement and said that India "unable to field a team" due to which the Manchester Test has been cancelled.

"Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team," the ECB statement read. "We send our sincere apologies to fans and partners for this news, which we know will cause immense disappointment and inconvenience to many".

If a team forfeits a match, then the opposition will be declared winner of the game. As of now, India has 2-1 lead over England in the five-match Test series.

The Manchester Test was cancelled after India's physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for COVID-19 after which the team's training session for Thursday afternoon was also cancelled. Last week, Indian head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun had also tested positive for the infection.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma