New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The England and Wales Cricket Board on Thursday announced a 16-member squad for the five-match T20 International series against India beginning in March, this year. World Cup winning skipper Eoin Morgan will lead the formidable squad that includes Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Jonny Bairstow, among other T20 specialists.

Jos Buttler will return to the side in the shortest format of the game after being rested for the final three test matches against India. Lancashire batsman Liam Livingstone too has been included in the squad after impressive performance in the Big Bash League.

Full Squad: Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Jake Ball and Matt Parkinson have been named reserves. The touring party will depart on February 26 and play all five T20I matches in Ahmedabad. A majority of the England squad have played extensive T20I cricket on Indian pitches in the Indian Premier League.

The board said in an official statement that it will announce squad for the thre-match One Day International series in due course. The ODI series will commence after the five-match T20I series.

India and England are currently playing a four-match test series. The visitors won the first match by 227 runs on the back of a double century by skipper Joe Root. The second test is scheduled to be played from Saturday. From here on, India will need to win the series 2-1 or 3-1 to qualify for the finals of the World Test Championship. England can see them through the finals if they win the series 3-0, 3-1 or 4-0 from here on.

(With ANI inputs)

Posted By: Lakshay Raja