New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly on Friday defended Rishabh Pant, a day after the explosive wicket-keeper batsman tested positive for the Delta Variant of the COVID-19 infection in the United Kingdom (UK). Speaking to an English news channel, Ganguly, who is known as 'Dada', said that it is "impossible to wear a mask all the time" while expressing hopes that Pant will be fine soon.

"We have seen Euro Championship and Wimbledon in England. Rules have changed. They were on leave and it's physically impossible to wear a mask all the time," Ganguly told News18.

"No worries. They will be fine," the 49-year-old said when asked if he is worried about the Indian team after Pant tested positive for COVID-19.

Pant, who is with the Indian team for a five-match Test series against England, had tested positive for COVID-19 eight days ago. Earlier this month, the 23-year-old was seen attending a Euro cup match at the Wembley stadium. He also posted a picture on his social media accounts, where he could be seen watching the game with his friends "without a facemask".

Good experience watching ⚽️. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/LvOYex5svE — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) June 30, 2021

"Pant, who had not stayed in the team hotel during the break period, tested positive on 8th July. He is asymptomatic and currently undergoing self-isolation at the place where he reported positive," BCCI sectetary Jay Shah said. "He is being closely monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and is on his way to recovery. He will be able to join the squad in Durham after returning two negative RT-PCR tests".

Notably, the Indian team was given a break after the final of the inaugural World Test Championship against New Zealand, which they lost last month. However, they were asked by the BCCI to "avoid" crowded places. The BCCI had also asked the players to avoid going to the Wimbledon and Euro Championships.

