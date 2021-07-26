India vs England 2021: Shaw, Suryakumar called up for Test series; Gill, Sundar ruled out due to injuries

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Monday announced that opener Prithvi Shaw and middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav -- who are a part of India's limited-overs squad for Sri Lanka -- have been added to the Test squad for England.

It also said that opener Abhimanyu Easwaran has also been added to the squad. The trio, the BCCI said, were added to squad due to the injuries to all-rounder Washington Sundar, opener Shubman Gill and pacer Avesh Khan.

It must be mentioned here that Gill had developed a stress reaction on his left lower leg (shin) during the World Test Championship final. On the other hand, Avesh and Sundar got themselves injured during India's match against the County XI.

"Sundar's recovery will take longer than expected and he is not bowling-fit. He is ruled out of the remainder of the tour," the BCCI said. "Fast bowler Avesh Khan suffered a blow to his left thumb on Day 1 of the warm-up game. He was taken for an X-Ray and the result confirmed a fracture".

Meanwhile, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, has recovered from the infection and would join the team in Durham after clearance from the medical team, the BCCI said.

"Bowling coach Bharat Arun, Wriddhiman Saha and Abhimanyu Easwaran have completed their self-isolation in London and have now joined Team India in Durham," it stated.

Take a look at India's complete squad for the five-match Test series against England:

Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper batsman), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper batsman), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav

Standby players: Prasidh Krishna and Arzan Nagwaswalla

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma